Candlelight vigil Thursday for teen killed in Antioch crosswalk last week

By Angely Levis

There will be a candlelight vigil on Thursday, July 21 at 4:30pm honoring the life of 13-year-old Justin Nartea who was hit and killed by a minivan in Antioch on June 11, 2022.

The fatal crash happened in the area of Dallas Ranch Road and Prewett Ranch Drive. According to the Antioch Police Department, the minivan was traveling in the northbound lanes of Dallas Ranch Road when Nartea, crossed the roadway at a crosswalk. The teen devastatingly died despite the life-saving efforts of medics.

Since the accident, the Nartea family has gathered for prayers and will conclude the 40-day memorial with a celebration-of-life reception on Thursday July 21 at 4:30pm at 1804 Crown Peak Way in Antioch. The candlelight vigil will follow, commencing at 8pm at the Dallas Ranch Park.



Share this:



Justin Nartea next to car





Justin Nartea on skateboard

