Patriots Jet Team to perform over Venice Island before Mandeville fireworks show Sunday evening

Source: Patriots Jet Team

By Patriots Jet Team

Venice Island, are you ready for an airshow this weekend!! We are super excited to perform prior to the Mandeville fireworks show! Thanks to the Venice Island Owners, Inc. we’ll be performing a six-jet aerobatic show July 3rd at 6:30pm. Make sure your radio is tuned in to 95.5FM for the show. #airshow #mandevillefireworks #californiadelta

For more information about the Byron Airport-based Patriots Jet Team visit patriotsjetteam.com.

Patriots Jet Team 7-3-22 show


