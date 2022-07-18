Antioch PD, multiple agencies arrest 23 on felony warrants for murder, other violent crimes

Joint effort with U.S. Marshals Service, DEA, FBI and Homeland Security, part of National Public Safety Partnership

Mayor, interim police chief hold press conference to make announcement

By Darryl Saffold, Public Information Officer, Antioch Police Department

Beginning Monday, July 11, 2022, the Antioch Police Department hosted the U.S. Marshals Service-Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force for a week-long warrant sweep to help reduce the rise in violence in the City of Antioch and surrounding areas.

Through additional partnerships with Alcohol Tobacco & Firearms (ATF), Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and Contra Costa County Probation, the task force was able to make twenty-three felony arrests, seize four firearms, and confiscate illegal narcotics from Monday through Thursday, July 11-14, 2022, in Antioch, Concord, Oakland, San Francisco, Tracy and Stockton.

This “Violent Crime Reduction Operation” was an effort that identified wanted persons who had active felony warrants for violent crimes, such as homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault, robbery, and sexual assault.

The Antioch Police Department was selected in October 2021 to participate in the National Public Safety Partnership (PSP), which is an initiative by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) that increases collaboration with local law enforcement, the District Attorney’s Office, and community partners to enhance public safety. (See related article)

The DOJ-law enforcement community, U.S. Marshals Service, ATF, DEA, DHS, and FBI assisted by taking on the challenge alongside the Antioch Police Department to stem the rise in violent crime.

Mayor Lamar Thorpe called a press conference for Monday morning, July 18 to announce the arrests with Interim Police Chief Steve Ford.

Following are notable arrests from the operation:

Antioch, California – Other Male Adult (OMA) Suspect – On Monday, July 11, 2022, a OMA was arrested on his outstanding felony warrant for Robbery and Assault with a Firearm. The OMA was wanted for an armed robbery of a convenience store where he fired one round.

Stockton, California – Black Male Adult (BMA) Suspect- On Monday, July 11, 2022, a BMA was arrested on his outstanding felony warrant for Assault with a Firearm. The BMA shot multiple rounds at his girlfriend striking an occupied dwelling.

Antioch, California – Jeremiah COWART – On Monday, July 11, 2022, COWART was arrested on his outstanding felony warrant for a home invasion while armed with a firearm. COWART committed this crime with three other suspects. All suspects are now in-custody. During the home invasion the suspects held an elderly couple at gunpoint as they ransacked the home.

Antioch, California – Black Female Adult (BFA) Suspect – On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, a BFA was arrested on an outstanding probation violation warrant out of Las Vegas. A Marshal’s team got information she was evading police contact hiding at a residence in Antioch. The BFA has a long criminal history for Attempted Homicide, Robbery, Burglary, and Assault.

Antioch, California – Daniel O’Neal – On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, O’Neal was arrested on his outstanding felony warrant for Parole Violation w/ underlying charges of Assault with a Firearm.

Antioch, California – Black Male Adult (BMA) Suspect – On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, a BMA was arrested on his outstanding felony warrant for Attempted Homicide and Kidnapping. Also, White Male Adult accomplice was identified as taking part in the assault and also taken into custody.

Tracy, California –Black Male Juvenile (BMJ) Suspect – On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, a BMJ was arrested on his outstanding felony warrants for a shooting Homicide and Robbery.

Concord, California- White Female Adult (WFA) Suspect – On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, a WFA was arrested on multiple felony warrants for various crimes throughout the East Bay Area.

Antioch, California –Black Male Adult (BMA) Suspect – On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, a BMA was arrested on his outstanding felony warrant for Aggravated Assault with Firearm. A Firearm was recovered at location.

Antioch, California – Black Female Adult (BFA) Suspect– On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, a BFA was arrested on her outstanding felony warrant for Aggravated Assault with Firearm. The BMA and BFA are siblings who were both sought by Antioch PD for a shooting that occurred outside a Hospital Emergency Room.

Antioch, California – Black Male Adult (BMA) Suspect– On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, a BMA was arrested for an on-view firearms violation involving the investigation above.

Stockton, California – Black Male Juvenile (BMJ) Suspect – On Wednesday July 13, 2022, a BMJ was arrested on his outstanding felony warrant for multiple shootings including a shooting Homicide.

Oakland, California – Black Male Adult (BMA) Suspect – On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, a BMA was approached by TF members at a warrant location. As the BMA was contacted by law enforcement, he was observed retrieving a concealed handgun from his waistband and discarding it. Law enforcement officers detained him and safely retrieved the firearm.

San Francisco, CA – Black Female Adult (BFA) Suspect -On Thursday, July 14, 2022, a BFA was arrested at San Francisco Airport (SFO) while attempting to travel International. The BFA was wanted for a Homicide out of Oakland PD. The BFA has ties to Antioch.

Oakland, CA – Black Male Adult (BMA) Suspect – On Thursday, July 14, 2022, a BMA was arrested in Oakland for a warrant for Assault with a deadly weapon and a Parole Violation. Two firearms were located with the suspect (a sawed-off shotgun and a rifle).

Special thanks to all of the supporting agencies as well as our community members.

Anonymous tips or information about this – or any other incident – can be sent via text to 274637 (CRIMES) with the keyword ANTIOCH.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Share this:



BMA Oakland 071422





BMA & BFA 071322





BMA Oakland 071322





23 Felony Arrest Warrants details

