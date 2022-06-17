Take BART to Warriors victory parade and celebration in SF Monday morning

BART is ready to help the Bay Area celebrate the Golden State Warriors and their championship season. Now that the Warriors have won their fourth NBA title in eight seasons it’s BART’s turn to get fans to the parade in downtown San Francisco, which starts at 11:20 am on Monday, June 20th. This latest party will be different from past victory celebrations in downtown San Francisco and there will be no post-parade rally at Civic Center.

For many fans this will be their first-time riding BART since the arrival of the pandemic. With that in mind we’ve put together some quick tips to help make your championship parade a slam dunk experience.

READ THE FULL RIDER GUIDE HERE

Top tips for riding BART to the victory celebration in San Francisco

Masks are required in all BART stations and on all trains.

With no post-parade rally there isn’t a need to crowd into Civic Center Station.

Embarcadero, Montgomery Street, Powell Street, and Civic Center stations can all be used to get to the parade route.

The parade ends between the Powell and Civic Center stations. Riders who arrive at Civic Center should exit at the east end of the station toward 7th Street.

Red (Richmond-Millbrae) and Yellow (Antioch-SFO) Line trains coming from the East Bay going into downtown San Francisco will not stop at Montgomery Street Station before the parade. Those riders should instead get off at Embarcadero, Powell Street, or Civic Center stations.

Riders at Embarcadero Station are discouraged from using the entrance at Market and Main streets as it opens to a private parade staging area.

Before you leave home put a Clipper card on your cellphone through either Apple Pay or Google Pay. Clipper is waiving the $3 new-card fee for riders who add either of the mobile options.

Download the official BART app to plan your trip, get real time departures, and pay for parking.

In addition to their normal patrols, the BART Police Department will deploy additional sworn officers as well as Community Service Officers at our downtown San Francisco stations to help promote a safe environment for the parade. You can call BART Police at 510-464-7000 or you can text BPD at 510-200-0992. You can also download the free BART Watch App, it lets you send a message to police dispatch.

Be patient, it could get crowded on trains and in our stations. BART’s busiest hours are expected to be 9 am until the parade start and from 1 pm to 3 pm leaving the parade.

When planning your trip to BART consider taking the bus, walking, or getting dropped off. Though BART has had plenty of available parking during the pandemic, some stations could fill on parade day.

When boarding trains, move to the center of the car so more can fit, remove backpacks.

Don’t jam a train door- it will take the whole train out of service and everyone will boo you.

Code of conduct

We can’t wait to help you celebrate a Warriors championship on what should be a joyous and memorable day. Please show common courtesy to your fellow riders by following our simple rules.



