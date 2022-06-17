Grand Opening of La Michoacana Plus Ice Cream Parlor in Antioch Saturday

🎉GRAND OPENING🎊 of our New location in📍ANTIOCH, CA. 🎉 The AUTHENTIC and unmatched FLAVOR OF MEXICO of

#lamichoacanaplus

came to stay!! 😋 !!️ ️ WE INVITE YOU to just celebrate our GRAND OPENING 🎉🥳 and take advantage of our GRAND SPECIAL 😍 next , Saturday June 18th from ⏰ ten in the morning, we will have MUSIC, GIFTS AND FUN for everyone. ✌🏼