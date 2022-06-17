«

Grand Opening of La Michoacana Plus Ice Cream Parlor in Antioch Saturday

The new La Michoacana Plus Ice Cream Parlor in Antioch was full of customers inside on Monday night, June 6, 2022. Photos by Allen D. Payton

Located in the Cielo Shopping Center at 18th and A Streets in Antioch, the new La Michoacana Plus Ice Cream Parlor will celebrate it’s grand opening on Saturday, June 18. Owner Kareem Muthana and crew will be there to welcome you!
The following invitation was posted on their Facebook page:
IT’S PARTY TIME🔥GRAND OPENING SPECIAL 20% STOREWIDE😱
🎉GRAND OPENING🎊 of our New location in📍ANTIOCH, CA. 🎉 The AUTHENTIC and unmatched FLAVOR OF MEXICO of #lamichoacanaplus came to stay!! 😋 !!️ ️ WE INVITE YOU to just celebrate our GRAND OPENING 🎉🥳 and take advantage of our GRAND SPECIAL 😍 next , Saturday June 18th from ⏰ ten in the morning, we will have MUSIC, GIFTS AND FUN for everyone. ✌🏼
🎉GRAND OPENING🎉
🗓 Saturday 18 January
⏰ 10:00 am – 10:00 pm
📍 1896 A St, Antioch

The line of customers was out the door at the new La Michoacana Plus Ice Cream Parlor in Antioch on Monday night, June 6, 2022.

If you can’t read Spanish then be sure to bring someone with you who does or download a translation app on your phone because the menu is in Spanish!
La Michoacana Plus Antioch GO


La Michoacana Plus Ice Cream Parlor outside


La Michoacana Plus Ice Cream Parlor inside


