Olympic Gold Medal winning swimmer to offer clinic in Antioch June 24

Jason Lezak – the greatest relay swimmer of all time.

Four-time Olympic Gold Medalist Jason Lezak will be in Antioch at Solar Swim & Gym on Friday, June 24 to conduct a swimming clinic.

Lezak will be teaching in-water, giving a motivational talk, answering questions, signing autographs, and taking pictures with your children. The Olympic champion will be at the Solar Swim & Gym from 4:00 pm-6:00 pm, that day.

Don’t miss your chance to learn from the greatest relay swimmer of all time.

Participants will learn techniques on freestyle, backstroke, starts and turns through in-water and dry-land instruction. Plus, they will hear Jason’s incredible inspirational story of how he became a champion.

We encourage parents to be there to watch the water session as well as listen to the motivational talk and questions. Parents should have their cameras ready for the picture of their child wearing the gold medal as long as it is for personal use.

Limited spots available on a first come, first served basis. Please register at www.solarswimgym.com/jason-lezak/ to reserve your spot. Solar Swim & Gym is located at 111 West 15th Street in Antioch. For more information call (925) 757-7412.

Learn more about Lezak on the USA Swimming website.



Share this:



Swim lesson





Jason Lezak

