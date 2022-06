The Antioch Police Department is hosting a series of Community Forums held at different locations throughout the City. This is an opportunity for the community to have open and meaningful conversations with Interim Police Chief Dr. Steven Ford and Officers in the department.



The second Community Forum will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, from 6PM-7:30PM at Delta Bowl, 3300 Delta Fair Blvd., Antioch.



APD Community Forum 06-22-22