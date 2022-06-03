In person voting on Tuesday is an option 

While all active registered voters throughout California receive Vote by Mail (VBM) ballots, voters still have the option of voting in person on or before Election Day. Your County Elections Office is open for in-person voting beginning 29 days before the election and voters can cast their ballots in person up to and including Election Day.

To locate your designated polling place in Contra Costa County, use the My Voting Information tool or check the back cover of the Voter Information Guide mailed to you. The polls are open from 7am until 8pm.

Lynda Roberts, Marin County Registrar of Voters comments, “Voters should be familiar with their voting options in their county. Your County Voter Information Guide has a lot of great, detailed information about your voting options, times and locations. County websites are also a quick and easy way to get more information about in-person voting in your county.”

All election processes and procedures are open to the public for observation.

For more local information, go to your local county election official, who is your trusted source of nonpartisan election information. Information on this topic as well as direct links to local elections offices can be found on our website, BayAreaVotes.org , or our Facebook page, Bay Area Votes.

A detailed Fact Sheet on In-Person Voting can be found on the webpage under Just the Facts.



