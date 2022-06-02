Antioch man arrested in downtown Thursday morning for April burglary in Danville

By Allen D. Payton

Business owners in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown alerted others about a police action at a retail location on W. Second Street, Thursday morning.

According to Danville Police Chief Allan Shields, “at 11:13 am Danville officers served an arrest and a search warrant at 412 W. 2nd Street, a store front but not currently operating as a business. The warrant stemmed from a residential burglary that took place in the Town of Danville on April 9, 2022.”

Danville officers arrested Eddie Martinez, male, age 45 out of Antioch for the arrest warrant for burglary.

Asked what was stolen, Shields responded, “We don’t usually list the property that’s stolen.”

“In lieu of booking Mr. Martinez at the jail, he was admitted to the hospital on an unrelated issue. It had nothing to do with the arrest, today,” the chief continued.

Danville officers will be forwarding the case to the District Attorney and requesting prosecution for the original burglary case.

Asked if Martinez resisted arrest, Shields simply said “no.”

Danville Police were assisted by Sheriff’s Deputies and Antioch Police Officers, including a K-9 unit. But the police dog was not deployed.

Asked what happens after Martinez is released from the hospital, Shields said, “if the DA decides to file charges, they can issue him a notice to appear in court or another arrest warrant.”



