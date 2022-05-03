Take the BART System Expansion Policy update survey

Current Policy was adopted in 1999

To best serve the needs of an evolving Bay Area, BART is revisiting our System Expansion Policy. The updated policy will guide us as we consider new ways to expand and improve our system.

As part of these efforts, BART has developed a brief survey to help us understand your priorities for system development. Please take a few minutes to complete this survey. Your valuable input helps us plan future projects and continue to provide the best service for Bay Area riders and residents.

We want to hear from you! Make your voice heard by taking the survey: http://s.alchemer.com/s3/BART-System-Expansion-Policy-Survey

Expansion & Capacity Enhancement

BART’s System Expansion Policy states goals and strategies for expanding the system including criteria for evaluating expansion opportunities. This updated policy will serve as a guide as we evaluate proposed projects. The current Policy was adopted in 1999.

The Planning Department at BART assesses strategic opportunities for system expansion by conducting corridor studies for future BART services, assessing alternative methods for expanding transit services in the region, completing assessments of environmental impacts of proposed projects, and analyzing opportunities for new stations within the existing system (infill stations).

To learn more about BART’s expansion planning and policy update, visit us at: https://www.bart.gov/about/planning/strategic

Lo invitamos a compartir sus opiniones en una encuesta sobre la política de expansión del sistema de BART. Puede acceder a la encuesta haciendo clic en el enlace anterior o cortando y pegando todo el enlace en su navegador. ¡Gracias!

誠邀您填寫問卷調查，分享您對舊金山灣區捷運系統擴展政策的意見。只要按一下以上連結或將整個連結剪貼至您的瀏覽器，即可開始填寫這項問卷調查。謝謝您



Share this:



1956 Regional Rapid Transit Plan before BART

