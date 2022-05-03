Sesquicentennial History Walk in Antioch Saturday, May 14

Dedicated to Antioch historian Charles Bohakel, the Antioch Historical Society will host History Walks downtown as their next contribution to the city’s Sesquicentennial events. Walks at 9:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., and 3:00 p.m. will begin at City Hall, 200 H Street in historic Rivertown on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Lead planner Lucy Meinhardt says the walks will cover approximately one mile and last about 90 minutes. Walkers should wear comfortable shoes and carry their own water. A fee of five dollars will reserve a spot.

Meinhardt plans that the walks will result in a publication enabling folks to take self-guided tours. A simple hand out on the day of these first walks will include a map and a brief listing of all stops. QR codes and links will lead to detailed information on the historical sites. Photos of buildings no longer standing will be shared. The tour will include a brief tour inside the Masonic Lodge Building, originally the historic Belshaw Building. Depending on their popularity, more walks will be offered in the future.

Spots may be reserved either through Eventbrite or by mailing a check for five dollars each to the Antioch Historical Museum, 1500 W. 4th St., Antioch 94509. Please include a note with your name, phone number, and a note referring to the history walks.



Share this:



Sesquicentennial History Walk flier

