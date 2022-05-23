«
Meet & Greet with DA Becton and candidate for county sheriff Therriault in Antioch May 31

PAID POLITICAL ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Voters,

Please save the date for Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 6pm in Antioch. We are inviting you to a MEET & GREET of the candidates: Contra Costa County District Attorney, incumbent Diana Becton and Mr. Benjamin Therriault, the challenger for Contra Costa County Sheriff Department.

Your presence will be greatly appreciated. Please confirm if you are coming since this is an invitation only event to reserve a space for you.

More details to follow…

Host: Ms. Lovetta Tugbeh

Co-host: Ms. Lydia Natoolo

Other host Organizations:

Congressional Coalition of Africans-Diaspora

Nigerian Americans Public Affairs Committee (NAPAC)

Africans in America Alliance (AAA)

For location and to RSVP text or call us at (925) 727-8291.

Meet & Greet Becton & Therriault event 053122 flier


