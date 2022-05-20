Early morning self-defense Antioch shoot out leaves one man dead, another injured

During attempted robbery, victim in critical condition

By Sgt Matthew Koch, Antioch Police Department Investigations Bureau

On Friday, May 20, 2022, at approximately 3:31 AM, Antioch Police Patrol Officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Lemontree Way for a male who had been shot. Officers arrived on scene and located two males who were shot.

Through interviews and evidence located at the scene it was determined that a 37-year-old male (unknown residence) attempted to force a 29-year-old Antioch resident into their apartment in order to rob him. The victim was able to arm himself with a firearm and was able to shoot the suspect. The suspect returned fire striking the victim in the lower body. The suspect died at the scene and the victim was transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The Antioch Police Investigation’s Bureau responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

Additional inquiries or information can be directed to Antioch Police Detective Gerber at (925) 481-8297 or by emailing rgerber@antiochca.gov. Anonymous tips or information about this – or any other incident – can be sent via text to 274637 (CRIMES) with the keyword ANTIOCH.



Share this: