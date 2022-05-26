Following group fight Deer Valley High placed on lockdown Thursday due to possible gun on campus

By Allen D. Payton

According to concerned parents who posted on social media Thursday afternoon, May 26, 2022, Deer Valley High School was placed on lockdown. Antioch Unified School District Superintendent Stephanie Anello shared the following statement that went out to parents giving the reason why:

“Good Afternoon this is Deer Valley Principal Oyebade,

Today at approximately 1:10 pm two students were involved in a physical altercation on the Deer Valley Campus. Several other students attempted to participate as site safety staff, STM (Strategic Threat Management) security, and administrators defused the situation.

It was rumored that a 19-year-old non-student was attempting to get on campus and may be in possession of a weapon. Administration acted quickly and secured the gates and doors of the campus and called the Antioch Police Department. APD came on-site to ensure that students and staff were safe.

We want to thank the safety personnel, administration, and APD for acting quickly. As always student and staff safety is our number one priority we appreciate your support. As always, please do not hesitate to contact us should you have any question or concerns. Thank you.”

Asked if a gun was ever found and the non-student located, Anello responded, “no weapon was found and the non-student left the campus.”

Staff Member – Not Actual Lockdown, Debriefing for Staff Set for Tuesday

10:00 PM UPDATE: According to a member of the school’s staff who chose not to be identified, the procedure for an actual lockdown would include an announcement to staff and students to remain in their classrooms and lock the doors. The lights would be turned off and efforts would be made to keep everyone quiet. But that didn’t occur on Thursday. There were still people coming in and out of the campus while APD officers were on site, the staff member added. It lasted until about 2:00 pm that they felt everything was calmed down. But no staff was notified during that time and in fact, some staff still haven’t been notified.

An email was sent out by the principal that a debrief will be held on Tuesday with the staff and attendance is optional.

“I know of at least 10 kids who were involved and an adult from off-campus and was told a site safety staff member had to be held back by students. But I didn’t see the altercation,” the staff member shared.

The adult referred to was the 19-year-old who was an older sister of a student believed to be coming to the campus to protect her brother who was going to be in a fight, and believed to be one of the two initial participants.

Please check back later for any updates to this report.



Share this:



Deer-Valley-High-aerial

