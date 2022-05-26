East County police departments, CHP to conduct joint traffic enforcement May 27 to 29

Will focus on reckless driving and sideshows, plus conduct emissions inspections for illegal equipment

By Sergeant Rob Green #3639, Antioch Police Traffic Unit

The Antioch Police Department in partnership with the Brentwood Police Department, Pittsburg Police Department, Oakley Police Department, and California Highway Patrol will conduct a joint traffic enforcement detail May 27 to 29, 2022. The joint operation will focus on reckless driving and sideshow activity in the East County and conduct vehicle emissions inspections. Any vehicles found with illegal emissions equipment will be referred to a California Smog Referee. This is in response to information provided by citizens regarding a planned sideshow event to take place in the East County area.

Antioch PD would like to thank our law enforcement partners and the citizens who help aid in our investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH. #DontDriveReckless #ItsTheLaw #YoullGoToJail #CarsGoToJailToo



