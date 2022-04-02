«
Young Antioch man shot and killed in San Jose early Sunday identified

By Sergeant Christian Camarillo, San Jose Police Department

On March 27th, 2022, at approximately 2:44 AM, Officers responded to the area of South 4th Street and East San Carlos Street on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics arrived and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. The suspect is unidentified and remains at large.

The identity of the deceased victim was released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office as 27-year-old Jacqui Biggins out of Antioch.

This is the City of San Jose’s 4th homicide of 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to Contact Detective Sergeant Bagon #3589 or Detective Ancelet #4173 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide unit at 408-277-5283.

Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org. If the information you submit leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.

