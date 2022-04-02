County Assessor provides important information regarding your property taxes – due April 10

April 2, 2022

Subject: Your Property Taxes

Dear Property Owner,

Help us provide you with the best service possible and let us help you avoid high-interest rates and penalties. Please remember to pay the second installment of your property

Taxes on or before April 10, 2022.

If you have any questions or concerns about how to make your payment you can contact the

County Tax Collector’s office at: (925) 957–5280.

If you have any questions or concerns about the taxable value of your home, please take the opportunity to call us at the County Assessor’s office at (925 )313-7400.

You’re welcome to visit the Assessor’s office at 2530 Arnold Drive in Martinez. We’re open to the public 8AM to 4PM Monday through Friday to help you with your property tax questions.

Gus Kramer

County Assessor

In case you have paid your property taxes in full or you do not own property in Contra Costa County, please disregard this notice.



