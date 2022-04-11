Thorpe recall 75 percent to goal of needed signatures

Organizers offer status update and signing locations

In a post on the Recall Lamar Thorpe Facebook page on Monday, April 11, 2022, organizers provided the following update to the effort to remove the mayor from office:

ITS CRUNCH TIME PEOPLE!

We have exactly 1 month to go to meet the 5/11/22 deadline. We have 7,500 signatures to date which is 75% – so your involvement either thru signing or donating is needed now more than ever!! Your signature can be what gets us to our goal. Please come sign the Recall Initiative. We are running out of time so NOW IS THE TIME TO SIGN

SIGNING LOCATIONS:

RiverTown Sweets

615 W 2nd St in Antioch

Wed – Sat 11am to 4pm

Rivertown Treasure Chest

306 G St in Antioch

Thur-Sun 11am to 5pm

Delta Bowl

3300 Delta Fair Blvd in Antioch

Mon -Fri 9am to 11pm

Sat & Sun 10am to 11pm

K2GC

309 E 18th St in Antioch

Mon – Fri 7am to 5pm

Tony’s Beer Garden

809 W 2nd St in Antioch

Mon – Sat 11am to 8pm

East County Insurance

2738 W Tregallas Rd Unit B in Antioch

Mon – Fri 8am to 4pm

If you prefer to speak to some of the volunteers we are at:

Lucky’s Parking Lot

Friday’s 2:00pm-5:30pm

Bluerock Center Parking Lot near Starbucks

Sunday 9:00am-2:00pm

(NO SIGNING EVENT – Sunday 4/17/22 due to the Easter Holiday)

Also Professional Circulators are at locations through out the city!!

MONETARY DONATIONS:

Make Checks Payable to:

Committee to Recall Mayor Lamar Thorpe

And can me mailed to:

K2GC

C/O Recall Lamar Thope

309 E 18th St, Antioch, CA 94509

If you need us to pick up check or cash donations – let us know!!

Donations of $99 or less – donors can remain anonymous.

FPPC PENDING

—————-

For more information visit www.RecallLamarThorpe.com.



