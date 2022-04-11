Thorpe recall 75 percent to goal of needed signatures
Organizers offer status update and signing locations
In a post on the Recall Lamar Thorpe Facebook page on Monday, April 11, 2022, organizers provided the following update to the effort to remove the mayor from office:
ITS CRUNCH TIME PEOPLE!
We have exactly 1 month to go to meet the 5/11/22 deadline. We have 7,500 signatures to date which is 75% – so your involvement either thru signing or donating is needed now more than ever!! Your signature can be what gets us to our goal. Please come sign the Recall Initiative. We are running out of time so NOW IS THE TIME TO SIGN
SIGNING LOCATIONS:
RiverTown Sweets
615 W 2nd St in Antioch
Wed – Sat 11am to 4pm
Rivertown Treasure Chest
306 G St in Antioch
Thur-Sun 11am to 5pm
Delta Bowl
3300 Delta Fair Blvd in Antioch
Mon -Fri 9am to 11pm
Sat & Sun 10am to 11pm
K2GC
309 E 18th St in Antioch
Mon – Fri 7am to 5pm
Tony’s Beer Garden
809 W 2nd St in Antioch
Mon – Sat 11am to 8pm
East County Insurance
2738 W Tregallas Rd Unit B in Antioch
Mon – Fri 8am to 4pm
If you prefer to speak to some of the volunteers we are at:
Lucky’s Parking Lot
Friday’s 2:00pm-5:30pm
Bluerock Center Parking Lot near Starbucks
Sunday 9:00am-2:00pm
(NO SIGNING EVENT – Sunday 4/17/22 due to the Easter Holiday)
Also Professional Circulators are at locations through out the city!!
MONETARY DONATIONS:
Make Checks Payable to:
Committee to Recall Mayor Lamar Thorpe
And can me mailed to:
K2GC
C/O Recall Lamar Thope
309 E 18th St, Antioch, CA 94509
If you need us to pick up check or cash donations – let us know!!
Donations of $99 or less – donors can remain anonymous.
FPPC PENDING
—————-
For more information visit www.RecallLamarThorpe.com.
