20 students pepper sprayed at Antioch Middle School on Monday

The following message was sent out Monday to parents, guardians and staff:

Good afternoon,

This is Ms. Jones-Douglas, Principal of Antioch Middle School. During 8th grade lunch, a student discharged possible pepper spray or other irritant outside. Approximately 20 students began complaining of eye irritation. Medical personnel administered saline. All other students are in class and safe. Staff has or is contacting the parents/guardians of the students affected.

As always, please do not hesitate to contact the school should you have any questions or concerns.

Thank you.

AUSD Superintendent shared the message with the media. The school is located at the corner of 1500 D Street.



AMS photo AUSD

