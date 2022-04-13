Holy Week activities at Golden Hills Community Church

Holy Week Prayer

April 11 – 15, 9:00 am – 7:00 pm | W244 2401 Shady Willow Lane, Brentwood

To prepare our hearts to remember both the agony and the victory of the crucified and risen Christ, you are welcome to come to the church and pray in Room W244 for as long as you like.

There will be a pastor or elder available from 11:00am–Noon and again from 6:00pm–7:00pm if you would like someone to pray with you.

Maundy Thursday Service

April 14 7:00 – 8:00 pm | Sanctuary 2401 Shady Willow Lane, Brentwood

Join us on as we worship through singing, the reading of scripture, prayer, and partaking in the Lord’s Supper.

There is no childcare for this service. The whole family is welcome to join us!

Good Friday Service

April 15 7:00 – 8:00 pm | Sanctuary 2401 Shady Willow Lane, Brentwood

Join us as we worship through singing, the reading of scripture, and prayer.

We will be offering Caring Hands for your children. Please register through this link! If you are unable to sign up online, please visit us in the nursery before the event. As always, space is first come first serve. Register

Resurrection Sunrise Service

April 17 6:30 – 7:15 am | Plaza 2401 Shady Willow Lane, Brentwood

But on the first day of the week, at early dawn, they went to the tomb, taking the spices they had prepared. And they found stone rolled away from the tomb, but when they went in they did not find the body of the Lord Jesus… “Why do you search for the living among the dead? He is not here, but has risen”

Join us for this special sunrise service as we celebrate the resurrection of our King. We will have a time of singing and scripture reading before our main Resurrection Sunday Services. This service will be outside so please bring a chair.

Resurrection Sunday Services

April 17 8:30 – 10:00 am | Sanctuary 2401 Shady Willow Lane, Brentwood

Invite friends and family and join us to celebrate the resurrection of our King at one of our two Resurrection Sunday Services!

GHCC Nursery and Kids’ Sunday School provided at both services.



