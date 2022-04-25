«
Community Resource & Health Fair at Grace Closet in Antioch May 14

By Kabibi Columbus, Director of Outreach & Inreach, Grace Bible Fellowship

GRACE CLOSET, Food Pantry & Clothing Closet invites the Antioch community to attend our Community Resource & Health Fair on Saturday, May 14, 2022. This event will be held on the campus of Grace Bible Fellowship of Antioch where Grace Closet is located at 3415 Oakley Road in Antioch from 11 AM – 3 PM.

There will be something for everyone, including COVID-19 Vaccine & Boosters, Health & Wellness Screening, Free Food & Clothing, Additional Resources, Children Activities, Games and Jumpers.

 

