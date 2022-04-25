Business owner offers thanks for $1,000 assistance from Antioch Chamber Cares Program

After break-ins and theft of truck; SERVPRO returns funds to help other businesses

By Allen D. Payton

The Antioch Chamber of Commerce started a program, last fall, to give back to Antioch businesses called “The Chamber Cares.”

The Chamber Cares program allows the Chamber CEO Sean Wright to visit Antioch businesses that have recently been vandalized or had other hardships arise and help with a check to defray the costs of clean up, fix up and repair.

The latest victim of vandalism and theft was SERVPRO Antioch. Owner Mike Borders was presented with a check for $1,000 by Wright. In response, Borders thanked the Chamber but returned the funds so they could assist another business. In an online post Borders wrote, “SERVPRO Antioch and myself are extremely appreciative of the Antioch Chamber of Commerce, The Chamber Cares Program and Sean Wright for your help. I am tired of the constant theft and break-ins that I experience and that I see others experiencing. This hurts us all. Fortunately, I have great insurance with Jim Lanter State Farm, and in this matter, I have lost a truck, but I will recover.

I have chosen to re-donate this $1,000 back to the Chamber Cares Program so it can help another Antioch business that may have to endure something greater than what I have experienced and may not have the insurance help that I was fortunate to have in this case.

Again, I am so appreciative of this gesture and again thank the Chamber of Commerce, Sean Wright and the Chamber Cares Program. We all do have to stick together through these times and help each other when bad things happen. Thanks again and may this $1,000 help another business that may suffer damage in the future.”

Past Beneficiaries of Chamber Cares Program

Previously, the Chamber reached out to help locally owned and operated businesses Cocina Medina and Grocery Outlet and presented their owners with a $500 check, each.

Rafael and Ali Medina have owned and operated Cocina Medina for over twenty years and after having survived the shutdowns and new mandates are having new struggles. First the freezer goes out and then the hot water heater had problems that required them to tear up the floor and fix pipes which required them to shut down for a week. The Chamber saw the posts on Facebook and took the opportunity to stop and let them know that “The Chamber Cares”.

On Friday October 29, 2021, Grocery Outlet of Antioch was unfortunately the target of an armed robbery which cleared the till of a few registers and caused the store to close earlier than normal for a few evenings in a row to help keep the employees feeling safe. The amount of money lost was more than $500 but not enough to claim for insurance because of the deductible. The Antioch Grocery Outlet store is independently owned and operated by Pat and Maritza Choa. Pat was busy as a cashier when the Chamber stopped by to let him know that the Antioch Chamber Cares. He was very appreciative. Thankfully, the suspects who robbed over twenty-five stores in 90 days in Pittsburg, Antioch, Concord, Brentwood, Bay Point and Clayton, were apprehended on November 3rd.

The Antioch Chamber knows that $500 is not going to enough to determine whether a store will be able to stay open or close but the love and compassion that goes along with it means the world to these businesses. Sometimes you know and feel that a program is hitting the mark and this one does.

About the Chamber

Since 1938, the Antioch Chamber of Commerce has been providing services to local businesses to help them –and our city – succeed. The mission of the Chamber is to promote the Antioch Community, to represent and advocate for businesses with government, to help businesses to grow and to thrive through networking and educational opportunities, and to help create economic growth and jobs for our region. For more information about the Chamber, its members, and its services, visit www.antiochchamber.com.



