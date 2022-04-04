Antioch superintendent shares details of Deer Valley High lockdown last Wednesday due to reported gun

Shooting of teen and fireworks both occurred in the vicinity

By Allen D. Payton

In response to efforts to obtain information about the lock down of Deer Valley High School on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, Antioch Unified School District Stephanie Anello responded on Saturday, April 2 writing, “Around 2:30 pm that day, a parent from a nearby school called the school and reported that a young adult or teenage males were running towards DVHS wherein at least one weapon was reported.

“We immediately called dispatch and were informed that there was no need to lock down. However, out of an abundance of caution, I instructed the school to lock down until we could assess the situation. Staff walked the perimeter of the school and monitored the gates. At about 2:52 pm we again called dispatch. At that time, we were told that the activity in the neighborhood was firecrackers.

“A reporter called me at around 4:30 PM that same day and notified me that there had been a shooting near the campus at around 2:35 pm. We called staff together for a meeting first thing the next morning as we anticipated confusion and concern. An officer was at the meeting who confirmed that there was miscommunication from dispatch. At approximately the same time there were fireworks in the vicinity there was also a shooting.

Thank you for reaching out and let me know if you have any further questions. I am going to forward this to the rest of the board as well, in case they have similar questions.”

Eastcountytoday.net reported that a 16-year-old male was shot and “showed up at a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.”



