«
»

Antioch Animal Services to hold “Kitten Shower” donation drive Saturday, April 9

“THE KITTENS NEED YOU!
During warmer months, shelters all over become overwhelmed with kittens. Antioch Animal Services is trying something new! We are holding a kitten shower to gather donations from our loving community to prepare for kitten season.
The most needed supplies are:
KMR- Kitten Milk Replacement
Nipples- for kitten feeding
Warming Discs- The help keep them warm
Royal Canin- Mother and Babycat (Kibble and Wet)
Please help spread the word!
April 9, 2022
Antioch Animal Services is located at 300 L Street in Antioch next to the Antioch Police Facility.
At our Kitten Shower, we will have games, a raffle with gift baskets to win, and more!”
Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter


This entry was posted on Monday, April 4th, 2022 at 5:14 pm and is filed under Community, Pets & Animals. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply

unvitalized-lozenge