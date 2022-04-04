Antioch Animal Services to hold “Kitten Shower” donation drive Saturday, April 9

“THE KITTENS NEED YOU!

During warmer months, shelters all over become overwhelmed with kittens. Antioch Animal Services is trying something new! We are holding a kitten shower to gather donations from our loving community to prepare for kitten season.

The most needed supplies are:

KMR- Kitten Milk Replacement

Nipples- for kitten feeding

Warming Discs- The help keep them warm

Royal Canin- Mother and Babycat (Kibble and Wet)

We made an Amazon wish list of our most needed supplies: https://www.amazon.com/baby-reg/antiochanimal-services-april-2022-antioch/1KMUBLRG94XIZ

Please help spread the word!

April 9, 2022

Antioch Animal Services is located at 300 L Street in Antioch next to the Antioch Police Facility.

At our Kitten Shower, we will have games, a raffle with gift baskets to win, and more!”



Share this: