Antioch Animal Services to hold “Kitten Shower” donation drive Saturday, April 9
“THE KITTENS NEED YOU!
During warmer months, shelters all over become overwhelmed with kittens. Antioch Animal Services is trying something new! We are holding a kitten shower to gather donations from our loving community to prepare for kitten season.
The most needed supplies are:
KMR- Kitten Milk Replacement
Nipples- for kitten feeding
Warming Discs- The help keep them warm
Royal Canin- Mother and Babycat (Kibble and Wet)
We made an Amazon wish list of our most needed supplies: https://www.amazon.com/baby-reg/antiochanimal-services-april-2022-antioch/1KMUBLRG94XIZ
Please help spread the word!
April 9, 2022
Antioch Animal Services is located at 300 L Street in Antioch next to the Antioch Police Facility.
At our Kitten Shower, we will have games, a raffle with gift baskets to win, and more!”