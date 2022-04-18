By Lieutenant Joe Donleavy #6011 Field Services, Antioch Police Department

On Sunday, April 17, 2022, at approximately 2:13 PM, Antioch Police Department officers were dispatched to James Donlon Blvd. near Silverado Drive on a report of a traffic collision involving a vehicle that struck a tree. Arriving officers located a Subaru with major damage crashed into a tree on the center median of the roadway. The sole occupant of the Subaru was pronounced deceased on scene by medical personnel. He was later identified as 26-year-old Steve Hernandez of Antioch. The preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the Subaru was racing another vehicle at the time of the collision. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor in the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



