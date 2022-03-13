Man shot multiple times in Antioch early Sunday won’t cooperate with police

By Antioch Police Strategic Communications Officer Darryl Saffold

A male walked into an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds at approximately 1:50 AM Sunday, March 13, 2022.

The subject had multiple gunshot wounds upon arrival at the hospital and was uncooperative with officers who attempted to obtain a statement. Due to the injuries, the subject was later transported to another hospital. the subject did not have life threatening injuries.

The victim was described as a 36-year-old man who is believed to be a resident of Antioch.

A possible crime scene was located in the area of Lone Tree Way in front of Sutter Delta near Clayburn where officers located more than a dozen casings.

No suspects have been identified. It is unclear if anyone else sustained injuries in the shooting or what contributed to the shots fired Sunday morning.



