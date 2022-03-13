Car collision with tree takes life of young woman in Antioch early Sunday morning

By Strategic Communications Officer Darryl Saffold, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

ANTIOCH, CA. On Sunday, March 13, 2022, at approximately 3:06 AM, Antioch Police Department Dispatch began to receive reports of a major injury collision in the area of Hillcrest Avenue and Laurel Road, in which a vehicle collided into a tree. According to witnesses, the vehicle’s sole occupant was described as being in critical condition.

At approximately 3:13 AM, Antioch Officers arrived in the area of the collision and noticed that the female driver, in her early 20s, was unresponsive and displayed no signs of life. Regrettably, the female succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased by the Contra Costa County Fire Department (Con Fire) at the scene. Due to the extent of damage to the vehicle, officers could not extract the female without Con Fire and America Medical Response assistance.

The Antioch Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit was notified and responded to the scene to take over the investigation.

This is an ongoing and active investigation, and no further information will be released at this time.

Additional inquiries or information can be directed to Officer Blumberg at (925) 779-6900, ext. 85444 or fblumberg@antiochca.gov. Anonymous tips or information about this – or any other incident – can be sent via text to 274637 (CRIMES) with the keyword ANTIOCH.



APD Press Release Fatal Traffic Collision

