“Laurie Sings A Song For You” at El Campanil Theatre this weekend

A Cabaret Concert Inspired by the Music of Karen Carpenter

Created by Laurie Roldan

Directed by Rachel Robinson

Musically Directed by Brett Strader

Singer and actress Laurie Roldan shares personal stories and memories in an uplifting evening woven through well-known Carpenters’ songs.

Featuring Special Guest Vocalists and Musicians!

Bass: Pat Tinling, Drums: Dillon Vado

Guest Vocalists: Anita Colotto , Stephanie Hill, Clarisse Nichole, Charlotte Jeffries

SATURDAY, MARCH 26th 2PM

SUNDAY, MARCH 27th 2PM

ADULTS: $35; SENIORS: $30; YOUTH: $20

El Campanil Theatre 602 W 2nd Street Antioch

Tickets: https://us.patronbase.com/_ElCampanilTheatre/Productions/R014/Performances

“I am dedicating these two shows in loving memory of my incredibly talented friend, co-writer Don Huntington,” Roldan said. “I am also donating a portion of the proceeds to a local community center where Don and his wife donated their time called The Village Community Resource Center in Brentwood. www.vcrcbrentwoodca.org



Lauri sings a song for you

