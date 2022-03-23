“Laurie Sings A Song For You” at El Campanil Theatre this weekend
A Cabaret Concert Inspired by the Music of Karen Carpenter
Created by Laurie Roldan
Directed by Rachel Robinson
Musically Directed by Brett Strader
Singer and actress Laurie Roldan shares personal stories and memories in an uplifting evening woven through well-known Carpenters’ songs.
Featuring Special Guest Vocalists and Musicians!
Bass: Pat Tinling, Drums: Dillon Vado
Guest Vocalists: Anita Colotto , Stephanie Hill, Clarisse Nichole, Charlotte Jeffries
SATURDAY, MARCH 26th 2PM
SUNDAY, MARCH 27th 2PM
ADULTS: $35; SENIORS: $30; YOUTH: $20
El Campanil Theatre 602 W 2nd Street Antioch
Tickets: https://us.patronbase.com/_ElCampanilTheatre/Productions/R014/Performances
“I am dedicating these two shows in loving memory of my incredibly talented friend, co-writer Don Huntington,” Roldan said. “I am also donating a portion of the proceeds to a local community center where Don and his wife donated their time called The Village Community Resource Center in Brentwood. www.vcrcbrentwoodca.org
the attachments to this post: