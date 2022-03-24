City of Antioch Boards & Commissions applications can now be submitted online

The deadline to apply for the first round of recruitment is Thursday, March 31st.

💰To fill out an Economic Development Commission application: https://forms.gle/iuBrckzUsUHfVprV7

🏞 To fill out a Parks and Recreation Commission: https://forms.gle/waw5SSozpDpgXkmk8

🧾 To fill out a Sales Tax Citizens’ Oversight Committee application: https://forms.gle/4Ro5buKSXAhtsCsx9



Antioch Boards & Commissions graphic

