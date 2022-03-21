Antioch mayor wants to spend $600-$625K to hire 20 apprentices in Public Works Dep’t for 10-month pilot program

Council to consider it during Tuesday meeting; third-party provider would be hired to run program

By Allen D. Payton

Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe is proposing a Mayor’s Apprenticeship Program to benefit 20 participants as part of the city’s Youth Services Network (YSN). The city council will receive a presentation on the program during their meeting Tuesday night and are being asked to provide direction to staff about it. MAP ACC032222

According to the staff report by Tasha Johnson, YSN Manager, the program will be “a paid workforce development opportunity in the City of Antioch proposed for young adults ages 18-26. The pilot program will employ 20 participants who are underemployed, underserved and underestimated. The young adults selected may possess multiple barriers they are facing and may be justice involved, unhoused, former foster youth and more.”

“The fiscal impact is estimated to range from $600,000-$625,000 per year for a cohort of 20 participants,” the staff report reads.

Johnson’s staff report shares more about the program and its goals.

“Economically vulnerable populations are struggling to meet the basic needs of housing, food security and access to healthcare; consequently, there is an impact of violence affecting these communities. The City’s leadership is intent on offering strategies for addressing healthier outcomes for individuals, neighborhoods and the city. The youth and young adults in the City of Antioch, specifically in the Sycamore area, are being adversely affected by lack of skills and employment opportunity. They face numerous challenges and barriers that must be addressed as the City of Antioch strives to truly realize that opportunity lives here for all youth and young adults. Making available a comprehensive workforce development program not only addresses the needs and helps to prepare a local future workforce, but also builds economic stability for a better quality of life.”

MAP GOALS

Further according to the staff report, the goals of the program are to:

Develop a learning culture that encourages and supports training, continuing education, and professional development

Strengthen the orientation of young adults to career pathways

Generate marketable skills for the workforce

Provide an opportunity to be an active member of the community and become economically self-sufficient

The program elements consist of the following:

Workforce development training (traditional workshops and experiential learning)

Job placement in divisions throughout Public Works

Ongoing support services to address barriers

A third-party provider will be secured to deliver training, coaching support and programmatic evaluation.

In addition to secured part-time employment, the MAP will link needs and resources by:

1) identifying and providing referrals to local community-based organizations 2) connecting participants to higher education opportunities and career pathways 3) developing positive self-identity. Success of the MAP supports the City of Antioch’s talent pipeline.”

The tentative start date for the program is July 6, 2022 and is projected to end April 22, 2023.

Questions for Thorpe, Council, Youth Services Network Manager, Public Works Director

The following questions were emailed to Thorpe, the other four council members, Ms. Johnson and Public Works Director John Samuelson Monday afternoon:

Why do you need to hire a third-party provider instead of having the Youth Services Network Manager, who is already being paid by the city for youth services, fulfill the role?

How much of the $600-$625,000 budget will be paid to the third-party provider? How much will remain to pay each of the apprentices, each month?

Since they will be assigned to the city’s Public Works Department, what work will the 20 participants be doing to earn their monthly compensation?

Will they be performing physical labor? If so, what kind and on what kind of projects? Will they be cleaning up graffiti and litter?

Have you thought of instead, providing $30,000 grants to 20 local businesses to each hire one apprentice, to give them private sector experience which will also help grow our local economy, and allow Ms. Johnson to provide the other program elements?”

No responses were received as of Monday, March 21, 2022 at 5:00 PM.

