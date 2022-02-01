“So You Want to Run for Office” East County campaign school in Antioch Wednesday

East County residents interested in running for office, this year will have the opportunity to learn from County Elections staff, Fair Political Practices Commission, local elected officials and campaign professionals during a campaign school Wednesday night, Jan. 2.

Dates: 02/02/2022

Time: 6:00 – 9:00pm

Location: Antioch Community Center at Prewett Family Park

4703 Lone Tree Way, Antioch

Program:

Welcome: Helen Nolan, Assistant Registrar

Moderator: Contra Costa County District 3 Supervisor Diane Burgis

Presentations:

Filing for Office Speakers: 6:10 – 6:30pm

Contra Costa Elections Supervisor, Rosa Mena

Brentwood City Clerk, Margaret Wimberly

Campaign Financial Disclosures Speakers: 6:35– 7:00pm

Contra Costa Elections Specialist, Olga Hernandez

NetFile, Tom Diebert

FPPC, Chloe Hackert (Via Zoom)

Changes for Future Elections: 7:05 – 7:15

Contra Costa County Assistant Registrar, Helen Nolan

Bay Area Trust in Elections: 7:15 -7:25

Contra Costa County Deputy Clerk-Recorder-Registrar, Tommy Gong

Break: 7:25 – 7:35

Communicating the Message Speakers:7:40 – 8:15pm

Consultant, Allen Payton, Del Rey Advertising & Marketing Agency

Voters Edge, Shawn Gilbert

Social Media, Jenna Valle-Riestra (Via Zoom)

Encouraging Future Leaders Speakers: 8:20 – 8:55pm

Contra Costa College Governing Board Trustee, District 5, Fernando Sandoval

Contra Costa County Office of Education, District 5, Annette Lewis

City of Pittsburg City Council Vice Mayor, Shanelle Scales

City of Brentwood Councilwoman, Susannah Meyer

We would like to make sure that we are clear about a couple of details of the event:

The purpose of the event is for residents to learn about the specifics of how to run for office, there will not be any campaigning or candidacy promotion at this event.

This is the final of three events that we have held (Lafayette, Richmond, and Antioch) and all events are the same format and information with a few different panelists.

While everything points to the latest trends in Coronavirus transmission rates being in decline, we understand that the Omicron strain of the virus is still a big factor, and our county continues to have specific rules in place with regard to indoor venues and events. We want to make sure that all of our participants and panelists understand all of the current rules in place, and that we provide all options for everyone to participate fully.

Please note that as of December 29, 2021, the current mask mandate requires all people in Contra Costa, regardless of vaccination status to mask in public indoor settings. (For our panelists, you will be requested to keep your mask on while speaking). We will also be taking precautions with the seating to assure that our panelists and participants are socially distanced.

Please self-monitor and if you have any of the following symptoms, please do not attend this event in person:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

While we feel that we are providing a safe in-person event given all the protocols in place, we understand that some people may not feel comfortable attending in-person. If you are not comfortable attending this event in-person, please join us via Zoom:

Topic: Antioch Candidate Workshop

Time: Feb 2, 2022 06:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87938930334?pwd=cklnZXFwN3V6R1dUdm1ZVkNhVFlsQT09

Meeting ID: 879 3893 0334

Passcode: 550253

One tap mobile +16699009128,,87938930334#,,,,*550253# US (San Jose)

Thank you for your understanding and patience as we continue to navigate the pandemic and attempt to make this event as accessible as possible. https://us02web.zoom.us/account/report

If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact either one of us prior to the event:

Dawn Kruger, Civic Outreach/Engagement Specialist

Dawn.Kruger@cr.cccounty.us

925-335-7805

Karen Tedford, Civic Engagement Aide

Karen.tedford@cr.cccounty.us

925-335-7863

Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder-Elections Department

We will see you soon!



