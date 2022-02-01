“So You Want to Run for Office” East County campaign school in Antioch Wednesday
East County residents interested in running for office, this year will have the opportunity to learn from County Elections staff, Fair Political Practices Commission, local elected officials and campaign professionals during a campaign school Wednesday night, Jan. 2.
Dates: 02/02/2022
Time: 6:00 – 9:00pm
Location: Antioch Community Center at Prewett Family Park
Program:
Welcome: Helen Nolan, Assistant Registrar
Moderator: Contra Costa County District 3 Supervisor Diane Burgis
Presentations:
- Filing for Office Speakers: 6:10 – 6:30pm
- Contra Costa Elections Supervisor, Rosa Mena
- Brentwood City Clerk, Margaret Wimberly
- Campaign Financial Disclosures Speakers: 6:35– 7:00pm
- Contra Costa Elections Specialist, Olga Hernandez
- NetFile, Tom Diebert
- FPPC, Chloe Hackert (Via Zoom)
- Changes for Future Elections: 7:05 – 7:15
- Contra Costa County Assistant Registrar, Helen Nolan
- Bay Area Trust in Elections: 7:15 -7:25
- Contra Costa County Deputy Clerk-Recorder-Registrar, Tommy Gong
Break: 7:25 – 7:35
- Communicating the Message Speakers:7:40 – 8:15pm
- Consultant, Allen Payton, Del Rey Advertising & Marketing Agency
- Voters Edge, Shawn Gilbert
- Social Media, Jenna Valle-Riestra (Via Zoom)
- Encouraging Future Leaders Speakers: 8:20 – 8:55pm
- Contra Costa College Governing Board Trustee, District 5, Fernando Sandoval
- Contra Costa County Office of Education, District 5, Annette Lewis
- City of Pittsburg City Council Vice Mayor, Shanelle Scales
- City of Brentwood Councilwoman, Susannah Meyer
We would like to make sure that we are clear about a couple of details of the event:
- The purpose of the event is for residents to learn about the specifics of how to run for office, there will not be any campaigning or candidacy promotion at this event.
- This is the final of three events that we have held (Lafayette, Richmond, and Antioch) and all events are the same format and information with a few different panelists.
While everything points to the latest trends in Coronavirus transmission rates being in decline, we understand that the Omicron strain of the virus is still a big factor, and our county continues to have specific rules in place with regard to indoor venues and events. We want to make sure that all of our participants and panelists understand all of the current rules in place, and that we provide all options for everyone to participate fully.
Please note that as of December 29, 2021, the current mask mandate requires all people in Contra Costa, regardless of vaccination status to mask in public indoor settings. (For our panelists, you will be requested to keep your mask on while speaking). We will also be taking precautions with the seating to assure that our panelists and participants are socially distanced.
Please self-monitor and if you have any of the following symptoms, please do not attend this event in person:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
While we feel that we are providing a safe in-person event given all the protocols in place, we understand that some people may not feel comfortable attending in-person. If you are not comfortable attending this event in-person, please join us via Zoom:
Topic: Antioch Candidate Workshop
Time: Feb 2, 2022 06:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87938930334?pwd=cklnZXFwN3V6R1dUdm1ZVkNhVFlsQT09
Meeting ID: 879 3893 0334
Passcode: 550253
One tap mobile +16699009128,,87938930334#,,,,*550253# US (San Jose)
Thank you for your understanding and patience as we continue to navigate the pandemic and attempt to make this event as accessible as possible. https://us02web.zoom.us/account/report
If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact either one of us prior to the event:
Dawn Kruger, Civic Outreach/Engagement Specialist
925-335-7805
Karen Tedford, Civic Engagement Aide
925-335-7863
Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder-Elections Department
We will see you soon!