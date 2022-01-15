Preliminary PG&E report: substation equipment issue caused outage for almost 25,000 Antioch, Oakley customers Thursday

Investigation continues

By Allen Payton

A power outage affecting 24,000 PG&E customers in Antioch and Oakley Thursday afternoon might have been caused by a problem with substation equipment.

According to Pacific Gas & Electric Company spokesperson, Tamar Sarkissian, on Friday afternoon, “preliminary reports show an issue with equipment at a substation; the investigation into the cause continues.”

Another PG&E spokesperson, Karly Hernandez informed the Herald late Thursday night, “Today (Thursday, January 13) at approximately 4:10 p.m., the East Bay experienced a transmission-level outage. At the peak, 24,776 customers in parts of Antioch, Oakley and Brentwood were affected.

PG&E worked to restore power, safely and as quickly as possible. By 5:25 p.m., all affected customers had been restored. The cause of the outage is under investigation. The safety of our customers and the communities we serve is our most important responsibility.”

The outage affected homes, businesses and stoplights throughout the two cities and seemed indiscriminate with some businesses in the same shopping center with the power and lights out while the power and lights at other businesses remained on. It depended on which circuit they’re on, Hernandez explained.



PG&E power outage map 011322

