Represented portions of Antioch for 10 years; n ewly redrawn 9th District viewed as more favorable for a Republican to win; three candidates in San Joaquin County pull papers to run for open seat; Congressman Harder from neighboring district announces candidacy

By Allen Payton

Eight-term Democratic Congressman Jerry McNerney (CA-09) issued the following statement announcing he will not run for re-election in 2022:

“Today I am announcing that I will not seek reelection in California’s newly created 9th Congressional District.

I am honored that the citizens of California’s 9th Congressional District chose me as their representative in the past five elections, and that those in California’s previous 11th Congressional District gave me the privilege of representing them for three terms.

I am very proud of the many accomplishments that my staff and I have achieved in Congress, including the creation of a major veteran’s health center facility in San Joaquin County, providing outstanding help for constituents with federal agencies, and securing major investments in infrastructure and public safety, broadband, education, childcare, and health care access. I have always fought tirelessly for those in need, and I will continue to do so.

I am grateful for the love and support of my family, who have been by my side throughout this journey. I could not have done this without them.

I will keep working for the people of my district throughout the remainder of my term and look forward to new opportunities to continue to serve.”

Republicans Respond

Both the current and new 9th District maps encompass most of San Joaquin County, which added Tracy, Manteca and Ripon, and portions of Eastern Contra Costa County. That part of the district has shrunk to just include Discovery Bay and Byron, and no longer includes Brentwood, Oakley, Bethel Island, Knightsen and portions of Antioch. The new district is considered to be more favorable for a Republican to win.

National Republican Congressional Committee Spokeswoman Torunn Sinclair responded to McNerney’s announcement writing, “No one wants to run as a House Democrat. Jerry McNerney is making the smart decision to quit instead of watching Democrats lose their majority.”

“Any Democrat who runs in this district is vulnerable because their Party is responsible for higher prices, increased crime and the highest unemployment rate in the country,” she added.

An effort to reach Sinclair asking if any Republican or another Democrat candidate had announced a campaign for the seat was unsuccessful prior to publication time.

McNerney’s Election History

The 70-year-old McNerney was first elected in 2006 defeating Pombo by 53 to 46%. In 2010, McNerney narrowly defeated David Harmer by 48 to 46.9% with a third-party candidate receiving 5.1% of the vote. Following redistricting in 2011, McNerney moved from Pleasanton to Stockton to run in the newly drawn district and ran in the new 9th District in 2012 defeating Ricky Gill by a margin of 55.6% to 44.4% of the vote.

Four Candidates So Far, Filing Process Began Jan. 3

According to the Contra Costa Elections Division no candidate has pulled papers to run in the 9th District. But according to the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters office, three people have pulled papers to run which include progressive Democrat Harpreet Singh Chima, San Francisco resident Karena Apple Feng, and Republican Khalid “Jeffrey” Jafri, an unsuccessful candidate for State Assembly in 2012 and 2020.

Congressman Josh Harder, a Democrat who represents the current CA-10 district, announced on his Twitter feed Tuesday morning that he’s running in the CA-9 congressional district. He had previously announcing last month he was running in neighboring district CA-13 in his “hometown” of Turlock, which is split between districts CA-5 and -13 and located over 20 miles outside of CA-9. But that tweet was deleted as of Tuesday morning. (See all CA congressional district maps)

The Signatures In-Lieu of the Filing Fee Period began on Jan. 3 and ends Feb. 9. Each signature reduces the amount of filing fee candidates are required to pay to get on the ballot. That is followed by the Candidate Nomination Period which runs from Feb. 14 to March 11. But that will be extended another five days until March 16 since the incumbent is not running.

The Primary Election is on Tuesday, June 7. The top two candidates in the race will face each other in the General Election in November.



