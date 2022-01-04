In Memoriam: Antioch resident Dan Fanucchi passes at 57

Daniel ‘Dan’ Enzo Fanucchi

May 9, 1964 – November 18, 2021

Dan Fanucchi, 57, passed away suddenly at home on November 18, 2021, from congestive heart failure. Dan was born on May 9, 1964, in San Francisco, CA to his parents Enzo and Diva Fanucchi. Dan and his older sister Jeannie were raised in Daly City, CA and years later the parents and Dan moved to Foster City, CA. He and his wife Tami moved to Antioch in 1997.

Dan worked for a Bomb Detection Company in Fremont, CA for 25 years as a Facilities Tech and an EHS Specialist. Dan was happily married to Tami Fanucchi who was his partner in life for 29 years at the time of his death. Besides spending time with his family and friends, Dan had a passion for music, hiking, nature, sunsets and sunrises, long drives and watching sports.

Dan was known for his contagious, fun loving, personality, hugs, big smile, and humble down to earth, loving soul. Dan was saved and was known for his service to God at Golden Hills Community Church in Brentwood, CA and at Laurel Ridge Community Church in Oakley, CA. Dan was a great witness to the public. He is survived by his wife, two children, older sister, many aunts and uncles and cousins, nephews, and great nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 11:00 am at Laurel Ridge Community Church at 2459 Laurel Road in Oakley, CA.



