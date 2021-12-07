Toy drive to support non-profit benefitting Antioch students December 18

Bridge Builders to the New Generation is holding a toy drive in Antioch on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. The event will be hosted by Double Trouble Boxing at 1908 A Street from 11 am to 3 pm.

We are accepting donations of toys or online by PayPal (Bridgebuildersng.org/donate). Donations are tax deductible. Our EIN # is 85-1665741. This is an amazing opportunity to give back to the community that you all services and be a help to our students that are less fortunate than others.

Bridge Builders to the New Generation, Inc. (BB) offers academic advising, after school tutoring, student mentoring, college and career readiness, community/student outreach and social emotional assistance.

BB is dedicated to providing a foundational bridge that takes underserved youth to an inclusive, nurturing, and safe environment where they will learn skills necessary to excel in college, career, and life. BBs professionals take pride in empowering youth to live a productive life by providing a chance to grow and strengthen exceptional educational, social, vocational, and independent living skills.

​Vision – Eliminate barriers to success, allowing underserved youth to live their dreams and attain their aspirations while being productive members of society.

​Goal – Create quality resource and independent education centers that provide underserved youth with activities, skills, and social services necessary to thrive in education. Instilling qualities that will enable them to attain their aspirations by excelling in school, career, and life.

Be the change that you want to see in the world.

For more information visit www.bridgebuildersng.org.



Share this:



BridgeBuilders Toy Drive 12-18-21

