Drive by “Spirit & Support” event at Disney Christmas House for APD’s Help for the Holidays Saturday night

Saturday, December 11, 2021 AT 6 PM – 10:00 PM

With the help of our family and friends, we have been providing community outreach for over 25 years. Please help us continue our efforts this year! Items collected will be provided to the Antioch Police Department for the “Help for the Holidays” program that supports local families. We are collecting…

New unwrapped toys

Blankets

Hats/Gloves/Scarves/Coats

Gift Cards $$$$$ Antioch POA (VENMO ACCOUNT) @Holiday-Fooddrive – Notation for donation: DISNEY

Drive by and drop off between the hours of 6 pm to 10 pm. If you cannot come in person, please consider a monetary donation or if local, pick-up arrangements can be made. We truly appreciate your generosity for so many in need. THANK YOU!!!

For more information/details contact Kristen Vistalli 925-584-4966.



