Shooting in Antioch last Wednesday sends man to hospital

By Strategic Communications Officer Darryl Saffold, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

On Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at approximately 9:13 PM, Antioch Police Department Dispatch began receiving numerous 911 calls of multiple gunshots being fired in the area of Vista Grande Drive and Catanzaro Way. When patrol officers arrived, they found multiple casings in the street and located blood on the sidewalk and on a vehicle that was parked in the area.

Moments later, a victim that had multiple gunshot wounds was dropped off at Kaiser Emergency Room and was immediately rushed into surgery. At the time of this release, the victim, a 27-year-old Black male was still in critical condition. No update on his condition was available as of Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Due to the ongoing and active nature of the investigation, no further information will be released at this time. This information is made available by the Support Services Division.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Whitaker at (925) 779-6890 or at wwhitaker@Antiochca.gov.



