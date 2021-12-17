Local Knights of Columbus Council to Sponsor Youth Basketball Shooting Competitions

All boys and girls ages 8 to 14 are invited to participate in the local level of competition for the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship. Boys and girls 15-17 are invited to participate in the local level of competition for the Three Point Shooting Championship. Age eligibility is determined by the age of the contestant as of January 1, 2022.

The competitions will be held on January 14, 2022, at Giovannoni Parish Center, 21 East 15th St., Antioch, CA.

Free Throw

Ages 8-11 registration at 5:30pm competition begins at 6:00pm

Ages 12-14 registration at 6:30pm competition begins when 8-11 yr. old competitors are done

Three Point

Ages 15-17 registration at 7:00pm competition begins when free throw competition is done

The Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship is sponsored annually, with winners progressing through local, district, and jurisdictional competitions. International champions are announced by the Knights of Columbus international headquarters based on scores from the jurisdiction-level competitions. In 2021, four of our local champions were California State champions.

For more information contact Wayne Steffen 925.890.0119 or Mike Hayes 925.565.4482.

Council #3265 in Antioch, CA is one of 17,000 Knights of Columbus councils that make up the world’s largest Catholic fraternal service organization. Founded in 1882 to assist working-class and immigrant Catholics

in the United States, today the approximately two million members of the Knights put their faith into action through a broad range of charitable causes locally, nationally and internationally with financial contributions and hands-on service.



