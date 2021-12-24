Coping with the holiday blues: Kaiser Permanente shares tips

By Antonia Ehlers, PR and Media Relations, Kaiser Permanente Northern California

The holidays can be a joyful time filled with good tidings and cheer, but not everyone feels happy during the busy holiday season. Whether it’s the pressure of gift-giving, an increase in obligatory events or the worry of the COVID-19 pandemic, the holidays can spike an uptick of depression and anxiety. The holidays also leave many people feeling isolated and lonely.

The “holiday blues” is a real phenomenon that can lead to unhealthy behaviors, such as excessive drinking, overeating and insomnia.

“The holidays can be a very difficult time of the year,” said Curtis Arthur, MFT, director of addiction medicine and recovery services at Kaiser Permanente, Walnut Creek. “We see individuals on a consistent basis using substances as a way to manage their holiday stress. This coping mechanism can be problematic and have unintended negative consequences. Due to the difficulty associated with this time of year, having healthy options to manage one’s stress during the holidays is of paramount importance.”

Here are some stress management coping tips for the holidays:

Get support when mourning the loss of loved ones: The holidays can seem extra hard when you are facing the loss of a loved one. Seek out the support of family and friends who can help you during this difficult time. Or seek out a professional or grief support group. Try not to isolate yourself; it’s OK to ask for help and let others be there with you through the grieving process.

Be realistic: Try not to put pressure on yourself to create the perfect holiday for your family. Focus instead on the traditions that make holidays special for you. Discard the rituals that you don't truly enjoy but may feel obligated to do, such as sending out holiday cards to everyone, extensively decorating or preparing a six-course meal.

Know your spending limit: Money worries are among the biggest causes of stress during the holiday season. Try to resist the "holiday hype" of retailers. Set a budget, and don't spend more than you've planned. Resist buying gifts that you'll spend the rest of the year trying to pay off.

Learn to say no: It's OK to say "no" to events or gatherings that aren't meaningful to you. This will give you more time to say "yes" to do the things that bring you the most joy.

Give something meaningful: You can show love and caring with any gift that is meaningful and personal. It doesn't have to cost a lot. The gift of shared time or experiences creates lasting memories. A photo album or scrapbook of those experiences can also be meaningful. You might want to express your appreciation with a handwritten letter. Use words instead of an expensive gift to let people know how important they are to you.

Get enough sleep: Try to maintain a regular sleep schedule. Get at least eight hours of sleep per night to ensure you are well-rested and energized, which can help improve your mood.

Exercise regularly: Even a brisk 10-minute walk a couple of times a day, can help to get your heart rate up and clear your head. Aim for at least 30 minutes of exercise a day.

Limit alcohol: Taking care of yourself will help you deal with stressful situations during the holidays. Drinking too much can affect your mood and amplify negative feelings.

For more information about Kaiser Permanente Mental Health Services, visit www.kp.org/mentalhealth



