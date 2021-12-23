«

Antioch sideshow participants throw items at police, damage vehicle last Sunday

Tire marks in the intersection of L Street and Sycamore Drive in Antioch from the sideshow on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, also resulting in damage to a police vehicle windshield and one vehicle impounded for 30 days. Photos by APD.

By Antioch Police Department

Last weekend, APD and several agencies in our region, were plagued with large groups of more than 100 vehicles taking over intersections and doing sideshows. When we arrived to deal with the problem, some of the participants threw items at officers and damaged a police vehicle.

Last Sunday, a group attempted to take over the intersection of ‘L’ Street and Sycamore Drive, but officers were able to successfully disperse them. Four participants were issued citations and a vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

APD continues to work with our law enforcement partners and our community to address the continual problem created by these sideshows.

 

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


Antioch sideshow 121921 APD


This entry was posted on Thursday, December 23rd, 2021 at 1:25 pm and is filed under News, Police & Crime. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply

intermittently-coemption