Antioch sideshow participants throw items at police, damage vehicle last Sunday

By Antioch Police Department

Last weekend, APD and several agencies in our region, were plagued with large groups of more than 100 vehicles taking over intersections and doing sideshows. When we arrived to deal with the problem, some of the participants threw items at officers and damaged a police vehicle.

Last Sunday, a group attempted to take over the intersection of ‘L’ Street and Sycamore Drive, but officers were able to successfully disperse them. Four participants were issued citations and a vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

APD continues to work with our law enforcement partners and our community to address the continual problem created by these sideshows.



Antioch sideshow 121921 APD

