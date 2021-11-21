Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office released suspect in Walnut Creek retail theft due to “computer input error”

Male suspect back in custody as of Tuesday; female suspect out on bail; the other male suspect still in custody

By Allen Payton

The Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 30 that, last week, they inadvertently released one of the suspects arrested for the organized retail theft at Nordstrom in Walnut Creek on Nov. 20. (See related article)

Sheriff David Livingston issued the following statement about it:

“On November 21, 2021, 32-year-old Joshua Underwood of San Francisco was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility (MDF) on charges that included robbery, conspiracy, and burglary. Due to a computer input error, Underwood was released on November 24, 2021.

This afternoon, Underwood appeared in court for his arraignment. He was remanded into custody and is currently being held at MDF on the following charges: robbery, burglary, conspiracy, and organized retail theft. He is being held in lieu of $140,000 bail.

Regarding one of the others who was arrested, on Monday, the Sheriff issued the following statement about the case:

“On November 21, Dana Dawson was booked on the following charges: robbery, conspiracy, felon in possession of a firearm, concealed weapon in her vehicle, burglary, possession of stolen property, and possession of burglary tools. The DA’s Office filed robbery, conspiracy and burglary charges. Dawson was eligible for bail which was set at $190,000. She posted bail and was released on November 25.”

According to VineLink, the third suspect, Rodney Barone Robinson, age 19 of Oakland, is still in custody. His bail has been set at $160,000, said Jimmy Lee, Public Affairs Director for the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office.

An ABC7 News report provides more details about the oversight by the Sheriff’s Office.



Share this: