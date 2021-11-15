Police seek suspect(s) in Sunday shooting of three during vigil in Antioch

Victims: teenage male, adult female and male

By Corporal James Colley #4705, Antioch Police Field Services Division

On November 14, 2021, at approximately 5:40 pm, APD Officers responded to the 1300 block of Larkspur Drive on a report of multiple people shot. Upon officers’ arrival, they learned the victims had been attending a peaceful vigil, when the large crowd began taking gunfire by unknown suspects.

The victims were identified as a 17-year-old juvenile, a 23-year-old male, and a 20-year-old female. All victims were transported to local Bay Area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. No suspects or suspect vehicles have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



