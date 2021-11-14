Man fatally shot in Antioch Saturday night

By Sergeant James Stenger #3604, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

On Saturday, November 13, 2021, at about 10:40 pm, Antioch Police Dispatch started receiving calls about gunshots in the area of Travesio Way. Officers arrived on scene and located a 36-year-old male on the sidewalk in the 5200 block of Travesio Way suffering from fatal gunshot wounds.

The Antioch Police Department Investigations Bureau and CSI team responded and took over this investigation. This investigation is in the early stages and there is no further information to release at this time. There are no suspect descriptions, and no one is in custody.

Additional inquiries or information can be directed to Antioch Police Detective John Cox at (925) 779-6866 or by emailing jcox@antiochca.gov. Anonymous tips or information about this – or any other incident – can be sent via text to 274637 (CRIMES) with the keyword ANTIOCH.



