Eight lights of Antioch’s Chanukah Menorah to be lit beginning Saturday night

This year, Chanukah begins on the eve of Nov. 28, which is Nov. 29 according to the Jewish calendar and runs for eight days through the eve of Dec. 6. Chanukah celebrates the cleansing of the Temple following the revolt of the Maccabees against King Antiochus IV Epiphanes of the Seleucid Greek Empire of Syria, after he issued his decrees forbidding Jewish religious practice.

Chanukah is known as the Festival of Lights, because it commemorates the traditional account of the miracle of finding one cruse of sacred oil—enough for one day—that lasted for eight days, the length of time it took to produce more sanctified oil for the N’er Tamid (Eternal Light) in the Temple. Chanukah is also known as the Festival of Dedication, as the Temple was sanctified again, and dedicated to true worship of the living God.

To remember that miracle, menorahs holding eight candles are lit, one per night, during the Chanukah celebration. Antioch has an eight-light Menorah, first erected in 2019, located in Waldie Plaza across W. 2nd Street from City Hall in historic, downtown Rivertown. One light will be lit each night beginning Saturday.

You’re invited to come, celebrate the Festival of Lights with Chabad of the Delta and our surrounding communities as we light the grand Menorah during the Community Celebration on Sunday December 5 at 4:30 pm at Brentwood City Park at 2nd and Oak Streets.

Our local community leaders will participate in kindling the giant “Menorah of Freedom”. There will be fun activities for everyone including:

Chanukah crafts, glitter art and photo ops!

Delicious, traditional latkes and donuts!

A Grand Raffle!

Saul Kaye Jewish Blues Musical entertainment!

Acrobatic performance by Red Panda Acrobats!

For many of us, Chanukah prompts warm, loving memories from our childhood. We light the Menorah every night of the 8-night holiday. These lights offer warmth, joy, strength, inspiration and renews our sense of identity.

Rabbi Peretz Goldshmid, director of the Chabad of the Delta Jewish Center, describes Chanukah as “a holiday that enriches our lives with the light of tradition. In ancient times our ancestors rededicated the Temple in Jersusalem with the Menorah. Today, we rededicate ourselves to making this world a better and brighter place.”

Chabad of the Delta has placed Menorahs in Oakley at City Hall on Main Street, and another one in Brentwood at Balfour Road near Veterans Park, and this year we’ve placed a new in Discovery Bay at the Holiday Square on Discovery Bay Blvd.

As we celebrate in East Contra Costa, we join millions the world over, promoting the universal message that good will prevail over evil, freedom over oppression and light over darkness.

Make sure not to miss this opportunity to celebrate with your family and friends!

For more information and free Menorah Kits, contact Chabad of the Delta at (925) 420-4999 or online @ JewishDelta.com/Chanukah.



Share this:



East County Menorahs

