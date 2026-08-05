Max Korten appointed East Bay Regional Park District General Manager

Brings proven record of securing park funding, protecting land, and expanding public access

New General Manager Max Korten. Photo: EBRPD

OAKLAND, Calif. – Twenty-seven years ago, Max Korten was a young ranger in the Sierra Nevada, leading campfire talks for the U.S. Forest Service. On Tuesday, August 4, 2026, the East Bay Regional Park District Board of Directors voted 6-0 to appoint him General Manager, putting him at the helm of one of the largest regional park systems in the country. Korten has served as Acting General Manager since November 2025.

“Max has demonstrated steady, thoughtful leadership and a deep commitment to the East Bay Regional Park District’s mission, employees, and the communities we serve,” said Olivia Sanwong, president of the Board of Directors and representative for Ward 5. “The Board is confident that his experience, collaborative approach, and clear vision will guide the Park District forward as we expand access to nature, preserve our rich heritage of natural and cultural resources, provide meaningful environmental education, and ensure that an environmental ethic continues to guide all that we do. We are pleased to appoint him as general manager and look forward to continuing our work together.”

Korten joined the Park District as Deputy General Manager in October 2024. From the start, he worked closely with teams across the District to resolve challenges and build a more cohesive organization. Korten has worked diligently to build trust between the Board and staff through increased communication, transparency, and engagement. His accomplishments include collaborating with union leaders to reach an agreement on a new telework policy and working with neighboring city officials to preserve the historic Flag Barn in Brentwood. Korten is currently supporting staff and partners in efforts to reduce traffic on Del Valle Road in Livermore and is working with the Trust for Public Land, state leaders, and the cities of Berkeley and Albany on the potential acquisition of Golden Gate Fields.

Before joining the Park District, Korten spent 10 years at Marin County Parks, the last eight as director and general manager, leading an agency responsible for 34 open space preserves, 45 parks, and about 150 employees on a $35 million annual operating budget. He reported directly to the Marin County Board of Supervisors and worked with nine commissions and board-appointed committees.

During his tenure at Marin County Parks, Korten led the passage of the 2022 renewal of Measure A, the countywide sales tax that funds park maintenance, wildfire fuel reduction, farmland preservation, and public access, winning voter approval by about 75%. He also worked to eliminate park entrance fees, an initiative that aimed to expand equitable public access. He was also successful in passing a $20 million acquisition bond measure.

Looking ahead, Korten has prioritized aligning the Park District’s fire, stewardship, and operations teams around a cohesive vegetation management strategy. The effort includes mapping wildfire risk and habitat opportunities across the Park District for the first time. He is also leading development of District planning to support the Board in establishing shared goals and strategies to guide implementation in the years ahead.

“I’m honored and grateful for this opportunity, and I don’t take it lightly,” Korten said. “The Park District is a special place, and I’ve learned so much from the people who came before me. These parks are meant to be here forever, for everyone, and my focus is on keeping the organization strong so we can protect these resources while making sure they remain accessible and welcoming to all.”

Earlier in his career, Korten served as a wilderness ranger for the U.S. Forest Service, as natural resources program director for Conservation Corps North Bay, and as a backcountry ranger and trail crew supervisor for the Bureau of Land Management.

Korten holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies from the University of California, Santa Cruz, and a master’s degree in natural resources from Humboldt State University. He lives with his family in Berkeley, where he is a regular on the trails of Tilden Regional Park.

The East Bay Regional Park District is the largest regional park system in the nation, comprising 73 parks, 55 miles of shoreline, and over 1,330 miles of trails for hiking, biking, horseback riding, and environmental education. The Park District receives an estimated 30 million visits annually throughout Alameda and Contra Costa counties in the San Francisco Bay Area.



Max Korten EBRPD 2026 logo

