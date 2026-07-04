Wanted felon barricaded in Antioch apartment surrenders after 5-hour standoff

An Antioch Police K-9 Officer and SWAT Officer point their weapons at an apartment where the suspect was believed to be barricaded Saturday, July 4, 2026. Photos by Allen D. Payton

46-year-old Antioch resident

By Antioch Police Department

On Saturday, July 4, 2026, at approximately 11:00 a.m., Antioch Police Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a disturbance at an apartment in the 1600 block of Aster Drive at Crestview Drive off W. 10th Street, and a man inside who was possibly injured and bleeding.

Officers arrived and identified the man as Kevin Henry, a 46-year-old Antioch resident with an outstanding felony warrant for violating the terms of his post-release community supervision. This county probation program supervises certain individuals after their release from state prison.

Antioch Police and Con Fire personnel responded to the scene where Henry had barricaded himself in the apartment and threatened to burn down the complex.

According to Lt. Mike Mellone, “Police arrived on a disturbance call where someone was possibly injured inside an apartment. One person has an outstanding warrant for his arrest on an unrelated matter who is making threats to burn down the apartment building. Officers did see evidence the suspect had a gas can.”

“The County’s A3 Crisis Response Team and our crisis negotiator is speaking to him trying to get him to peacefully surrender,” he continued. “We conducted evacuations of the apartment complex.”

The Antioch Police Mobile Command Center was set up in a business parking lot at Auto Center Drive and W. 10th Street.

The street was blocked off in both directions and a Mobile Command Center was set up in a nearby business parking lot.

Officers attempted to persuade Henry to exit the apartment to receive medical treatment. He refused, barricaded himself inside, threatened to harm officers and to set the apartment on fire, and was seen in possession of a gasoline container. As a precaution, officers evacuated nearby apartment units. Antioch Police Crisis Negotiators and the APD SWAT team responded to the scene and negotiated with Henry throughout the afternoon. A mobile crisis response team from Contra Costa Health’s A3 (Anyone, Anywhere, Anytime) crisis program also responded to assist.

At approximately 4:09 p.m., Henry exited the apartment and surrendered to officers. He was immediately assessed by paramedics and transported to an area hospital for treatment. Once medically cleared, he will be booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on his outstanding warrant. Any additional charges will be reviewed in consultation with the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

The Antioch Police Department thanks the Brentwood and Pittsburg Police Departments, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office Air Support Unit, Contra Costa Health’s A3 mobile crisis response team, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, and American Medical Response for their assistance. The department also thanks the residents and community members in the 1600 block of Aster Drive who assisted our personnel, and thanks all area residents for their patience while officers worked the scene.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Antioch Police Department at (925) 778-2441.

Anyone in Contra Costa County experiencing a mental or behavioral health crisis can call the A3 Miles Hall Crisis Call Center at (844) 844-5544, available 24 hours a day. Residents can also call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, or dial 211 for information about local health and social services. www.cchealth.org/get-care/a3-crisis-response/a3-miles-hall-crisis-call-center.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



APD Mobile Command Ctr 070426 ADP





K-9 Officer & SWAT point weapons at apt 070426 ADP

