Not Loud Concerts return to the East Bay with Summer Sessions

With Blues Night, Country Boogie Night & Vintage Rock Night

“Not too loud, not too long and not too expensive.”

By Rebecca Roudman

On July 26, Aug. 23 and Sept. 20 at Gilman Brewing in Berkeley, the folks from Not Loud Concerts are presenting Summer Sessions. These music festivals are part of the Not Loud Concert Summer Series – a set of concerts designed to be Not too long, Not too expensive, and of course, Not too loud.

Designed with the audience’s comfort in mind, these short festivals will be held outdoors at Gilman Brewing. There, 2 bands will be on stage at the same time, trading songs and dueling it out. Each concert will have a different theme.

July 26 is Blues Night featuring Delta Wires, an exciting harmonica and horns blues powerhouse and Dirty Cello, a world-traveling, high-energy blues band.

Aug 23 is Country Boogie Night featuring the Alex Lucero Band, a boot-stompin’ Americana band and Dirty Cello, a high-energy band known for their crazy takes on classic country.

Sept. 20 is Vintage Rock Night featuring The Rockbusters, a roaring nostalgia-filled cover band playing all of your favorite songs from the 80’s. They’ll be joined by Dirty Cello, who are known for their crazy and electrifying performances of everything from the Stones to CCR.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase. The audience is welcome to bring chairs, and chairs will also be provided. There will be room to dance and room to sit. No porta-potties, but plenty of clean, indoor bathrooms.

Not Loud Concerts focus on creating an experience that is casual and fun for both the musicians and the audience. The concerts are never too long, never too expensive and of course never too loud.

Not Loud Concerts presents… Summer Sessions at Gilman Brewing

July 26 – Blues Night

Aug 23 – Country Boogie Night

Sept 20 – Vintage Rock Night

7 – 9 pm

Tickets: NotLoudConcerts.com

Here are a couple short videos about the festivals: https://youtu.be/rsu32TPUOjw?si=ye_r5_2ig6lofFLp and https://youtube.com/shorts/GwNNu6WiPwc?si=K_EPLIyDrRDgDhxr

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Not Loud Festivals

