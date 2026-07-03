Photo: NHTSA

By CHP – Golden Gate Division

Every year, thousands of vehicles are stolen across California. July is National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a motor vehicle was stolen every 48 seconds in the United States in 2025.

Use common sense when parking and exiting your vehicle:

Take your vehicle’s key; do not leave it in or on your vehicle.

Close and lock all windows and doors when you park.

Park in well-lit areas if possible.

Never leave valuables in your vehicle, especially if they can be seen from outside the vehicle.

Thieves want vehicle parts and valuable items, too.

Radios and wheel covers aren’t the only popular stolen vehicle parts thieves take. They want whatever sells, from the mandated labeled parts to those that aren’t. Some of the most popular items stolen from vehicles include air bags, GPS units, cell phones, iPads, laptops, and purses. Parts like doors, engines and transmissions are stripped and sold.

While thefts declined last year, prevention starts with simple habits:

Keep valuables out of sight.

Lock your doors and roll up all windows.

Park in well-lit, visible areas.

Install a GPS tracker or recovery system

Use anti-theft tools

(steering wheel locks, alarms)

Always turn off your car and take your keys.

NEVER leave it running unattended.

A few seconds of prevention can save you the time, expense, and frustration of having your vehicle stolen.

Help protect your vehicle and don’t make it an easy target.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



2025 Vehicle Thefts US NHTSA





July Vehicle Theft Prevention

