Former Antioch councilwoman, school board trustee Joy Motts announces another run for council

Source: Joy Motts for Antioch City Council District 1 2026

To hold nomination papers signing event Thursday

By Allen D. Payton

In a post on her campaign Facebook page on July 26, 2026, former Antioch councilwoman and school board trustee, Joy Motts, announced a third run for city council against District 1 incumbent Tamisha Torres-Walker. Her slogan is, “A Fierce Advocate for Antioch.”

The post reads, “It’s official! Joy Motts is running for Antioch City Council, District 1. A fierce advocate for Antioch, Joy is committed to building a safer, stronger and thriving community for everyone. She’s ready to lead, listen and work hard for all District 1 residents. Choose Joy. Choose progress. Choose a brighter future for District 1.”

Motts also posted a video announcing her campaign in which she said, ““I’m ready to lead and to listen and to work hard.”

Motts previously served on the Antioch City Council from 2016-2020 and the Antioch School Board from 2010-214. She lost her re-election bid against Torres-Walker in 2020, then lost again in 2022 challenge by just four votes following a recount.

Motts also announced a “Tacos with Joy” nomination papers signing event to be held tomorrow, Thursday, July 30th, at Celia’s Mexican Restaurant, where residents can “learn more about her vision for a safer, stronger and thriving District 1.”

The candidate has also served the community as the long-time president of the Celebrate Antioch Foundation which organizes events throughout the city, each year and has led the effort for the RiverTown Square event center project proposed for the former Antioch Lumber Company lot in downtown.

For more information about Motts and her campaign visit her website, which has not yet been updated for this year, at https://joymotts.org.

UPDATE: So far, she is one of two potential challengers in the race for the election on Tuesday, Nov. 3rd. Former Antioch School Board Trustee Diane Gibson-Gray announced on her personal Facebook page on July 25 that she too had pulled papers for a second run to replace Torres-Walker. The incumbent has yet to announce a run for re-election but the website from her last campaign is still up as does Gibson-Gray. As of Wednesday, July 29th all three have pulled nomination papers yet none have yet filed them. The filing period closes at 5:00 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2026.



Motts for Council header w photo

