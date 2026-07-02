Contra Costa Superior Court resumes Juvenile Dependency Mediation Program

By Matt J. Malone, PIO, Contra Costa County Superior Court

The Contra Costa County Superior Court is pleased to announce the return of its Juvenile Dependency Mediation Program effective July 1, 2026.

Dependency mediation is a confidential, voluntary process that offers families and other participants an opportunity to resolve issues outside of a contested court hearing. The program is facilitated by specially trained, neutral mediators who do not make decisions or determine case outcomes. Instead, mediators guide productive discussions, help participants identify areas of agreement, and support the development of informed, mutually acceptable resolutions that prioritize the safety, well-being, and best interests of the child while also considering the safety of all family members.

As a program of the Juvenile Court, dependency mediation provides a collaborative forum where parents, child welfare professionals, and other involved parties can openly discuss concerns, explore potential solutions, and work toward agreements. Any agreement reached through mediation is submitted to the judicial officer for review and approval. Once approved, the agreement becomes an enforceable court order.

By encouraging communication and cooperative problem-solving, dependency mediation helps reduce conflict, promotes meaningful participation by all parties, and often resolves matters more efficiently than a contested hearing. The process also minimizes the emotional impact of litigation on children and families by focusing on the family’s strengths and supporting long-term collaboration in addressing the child’s needs.

Click for more information about Juvenile Dependency | Superior Court of California | County of Contra Costa.

Notice: All Contra Costa County Superior Court locations will be closed on Friday, July 3, 2026, in observance of Independence Day. Regular court operations will resume on Monday, July 6, 2026.



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